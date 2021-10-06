FINFROCK Announces New $120 Million Aliro Apartment Project in North Miami Beach
Multifamily project to be first completed at new FINFROCK manufacturing facility in Belle GladeNORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINFROCK, a design-builder and manufacturer that recently expanded operations into South Florida, will serve as the architect, structural engineer, precast concrete manufacturer and general contractor for a $120 million expansion of Aliro Apartments, a North Miami Beach multifamily development owned by New Jersey-based Optimum Properties. The project is expected to break ground in early spring of 2022.
"We are excited to partner with Optimum Properties on Aliro Apartments, a high-profile multifamily project that will showcase our vertically integrated design-build and manufacturing capabilities to the South Florida market,” said Allen Finfrock, CEO. “The project will also expedite the creation of more jobs in South Florida with Aliro's first precast building components set to be poured at our new manufacturing facility in Belle Glade, Florida."
The Aliro Apartments project will include the renovation of five existing buildings that currently total 870 units, an addition of a 516-unit, nine-story building and a 21,200-sq.-ft. amenity building, along with the creation of two resident parking structures totaling more than 1,000 parking stalls.
“With 870 units already occupied, the site poses the challenge of building with minimal disruption to the current residents,” added President Bill Finfrock. “But with FINFROCK’s unique building solution, most construction will occur off-site at the manufacturing facility so that Aliro residents won't experience heavy site traffic, inconvenient debris or disruptive construction that would typically come with a project of this size.”
FINFROCK's award-winning architecture team has designed the Aliro Apartments with radius balconies and a wide array of luxury amenities that will provide residents with their very own community conveniences just steps away from their living quarters. The new 21,200-sq.-ft. amenity building will feature a 2,600-sq.-ft. clubhouse, a 3,700-sq.-ft. café and market, 5,500 sq. ft. of residential storage, a 1,800-sq.-ft. work-from-home lounge, a 3,300-sq.-ft. fitness area and an additional 4,300 sq. ft. of space for retail, leasing and a pet spa.
Earlier this year, FINFROCK broke ground on the 140,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Belle Glade, on the site of the former Glades Correctional Institution. The company’s expansion into Palm Beach County will bring 200 jobs to the area and more than $242 million in economic stimulus.
About FINFROCK
FINFROCK, founded in 1945, is an independently owned design-builder with corporate offices in Central Florida and additional manufacturing facilities in South Florida. As a fully integrated design-build firm, FINFROCK has in-house architects, engineers, precast designers, cost estimators, quality control personnel, and construction managers who specialize in design and construction. Our track record includes developing innovative solutions for structured parking, office buildings, multi-unit residential complexes, hotels, and mixed-use facilities where parking is an integral part of the project. For over 75 years, FINFROCK has served clients throughout Florida and nationally. The firm has designed, manufactured, and built hundreds of projects for leading organizations in the United States, is highly ranked among the top firms in the industry, and is the recipient of multiple awards for design excellence. Visit our website to learn more: www.finfrock.com
