Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,425 in the last 365 days.

Barberitos ‘Chipping in for a Cure’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fast-casual burrito restaurant serving pink chips and donating percent of sales throughout October

Our mission is to serve our local communities, and the entire Barberitos team is dedicated to making an impact during breast cancer awareness month.”
— Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber
ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barberitos, a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is “Chipping in for a Cure” by hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Percentage Days. Throughout the month of October, participating Barberitos locations are donating a percent of sales to various local breast cancer treatment centers, foundations and research facilities.

Pink chips will also be served to all guests, and customers will have the option to add a monetary donation to the charity on their receipt at participating locations.

“Our mission is to serve our local communities, and the entire Barberitos team is dedicated to making an impact during breast cancer awareness month,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “In addition to enjoying a fresh and tasty meal, guests can join us in giving back to these worthy causes that raise breast cancer awareness and provide relief to those fighting the disease.”

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and the community, please visit www.barberitos.com.

Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-218-3077
rkremer@rhythmcommunications.com

You just read:

Barberitos ‘Chipping in for a Cure’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.