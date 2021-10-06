Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport Welcomes Guests Opens with InvoTech Systems

InvoTech Uniform System to Establish Efficient Operations and Total Control with RFID Technology at the new Omni Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport manages the Uniform inventory for 800 employees, and the hotel joins InvoTech’s extensive client portfolio of hotels worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech’s Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.The InvoTech Uniform System manages all aspects of wardrobe operations. It monitors employee use and delivers savings in labor costs and a reduction in on-going purchases. The newest Omni Hotel in Boston at the Seaport District opened this month with InvoTech’s RFID Uniform System already in place to maximize cost-savings immediately. InvoTech has extensive experience in implementing systems for new properties.The InvoTech solution includes on-site installation and training services to ensure all items are issued to employees and recorded properly before the grand opening. Omni Hotels’ properties: Omni Dallas, Omni Grove Park Inn, Omni Montelucia Scottsdale Resort & Spa and Omni Oklahoma City also opened using InvoTech Uniform Systems to manage wardrobe operations.“By installing the Uniform System, the Omni Hotel in Boston at the Seaport automates its uniform operations. InvoTech customers see an ROI in the first year by eliminating losses and reducing purchases. The InvoTech RFID technology instantly provides additional savings through increased efficiency. The system manages the entire uniform inventory and the lifecycle of each individual garment from purchasing through daily use to final discard”, said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.InvoTech has over 700 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 36 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen, and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.About InvoTech SystemsInvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 25 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.About Omni Boston Hotel at the SeaportThe Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is located in the center of the bustling Seaport District, across the street from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, steps away from downtown Boston and Boston Harbor and less than three miles from Boston’s Logan Airport. The property boasts 1,054 finely appointed guestrooms, including 52 suites, and 100,000 square feet of flexible function space. The hotel features seven outlets for drinking and dining featuring a signature French restaurant, Kestra (all-day dining), Boulangerie, Crescendo (lobby bar), The Sporting Club (a high-end sports bar), Lifted (pool bar) and Legato (grab and go). We also offer a premium full-service spa, Breve, a rooftop outdoor pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Whether you are looking for a destination for your weekend getaway, a meeting room or event space for a conference or a wedding venue for your perfect day, the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is sure to meet the needs of the most discerning travelers. Visit our website to find out more.Inspired by Boston’s rich performing arts heritage, the Patron Tower presents rooms with spacious elegance, offering rich colors and furnishings with clean lines. The Artist Tower invites guests to ease into their stay with rooms inspired by the creative design of an artist’s loft, offering an innovative layout and thoughtful, purposeful decor.Crowning the accommodations is the 2,000-square-foot Presidential Suite, located on the 22nd floor of the Patron Tower, and appointed to meet the most discerning traveler’s expectations. The two-bedroom suite features a 180-degree view, luxurious amenities including a pool table and lounge area, private office space, two fireplaces, a dining room with seating for eight, and an adjoining bar and pantry, bathroom retreat with a walk-in shower and freestanding soaking tub, and a private screening room.“An extraordinary team of talented, creative and dedicated individuals made this moment a reality,” said Mike Jorgensen, Managing Director of Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. “We happily open our doors for local Bostonians, and guests, far-and-wide, who will make Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport their new home-away-from-home, for any and every occasion.”

InvoTech RFID Uniform System