InvoTech Systems Installs Uniform System at Resorts World Las Vegas

InvoTech’s RFID Solution Used to Manage 7,500 Staff Uniforms at The Strip’s Newest Resort

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at Resorts World Las Vegas. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at Resorts World Las Vegas manages the Uniform inventory for 7,500 employees, and the resort joins InvoTech’s extensive client portfolio of resorts worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech’s Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.Resorts World Las Vegas opened on June 24 with InvoTech’s RFID Uniform System in place. InvoTech has extensive experience in implementing systems for new properties, providing on-site installation and training services to ensure all uniforms were issued and recorded properly before the grand opening.Resorts World Las Vegas marks the fourth Resorts World property to implement the InvoTech Uniform System joining Resorts World Manila, Resorts World New York City and Resorts World Sentosa.The InvoTech RFID Uniform System will track and provide automated reports on uniforms for all team members. In addition to complete uniform management, Resorts World Las Vegas utilizes the Human Resources interface, which allows for added benefits such as eliminating errors, automated transactions, reduced processing time for new employees and changes to existing employees.“We are very excited to implement our Uniform System at Resorts World Las Vegas and deliver efficient and effective inventory tracking, employee assignment and laundry activity history processes that will protect the resort’s investment in thousands of uniforms,” said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc. “The system manages the uniform inventory and the lifecycle of each individual garment from purchasing through daily use to final discard. The installation team provides on-site training and helps with wardrobe best practices. Following system installation, InvoTech provides 24-hour customer support and periodic software updates.”InvoTech has over 700 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 36 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen, and uniform management.About InvoTech SystemsInvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 25 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.

