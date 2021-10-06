The Sweetest Pre-Halloween Pampering Mom Party Manis for Mommies on Oct 30, 2021
To attend The Sweetest Donut Party Ever...Parents need to RSVP to secure a spot for their kids #asweetdayinla #thesweetestparty #appreciatetoday www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Manis for Mommies; The Sweetest Pre-Halloween Party (helping moms prepare to take care of their sweet kids).
Every Week in October, Recruiting for Good is also sponsoring parties for talented kids; A Sweet Day in LA (attend to appreciate today).
Moms must attend at least 2 'Sweet Day in LA' parties with their kids in October to Pre-Qualify and attend "Manis for Mommies" on October 30th, 2021.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We love to pamper awesome moms who take care of their talented sweet kids."
About
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties for Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.
Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.
The Sweetest Creative Drawing Contest for Talented Kids Who Love Women's Soccer...Participate to Win 2 Sweet Tickets and Watch Your Favorite LA Women's Soccer Team Play in 2022! Our Contest is for Sweet kids who attend Kindergarten and Elementary School in LA. Every month, we will choose a winner, first winner announced on 11/01/21 To learn more visit www.AngelforaDayinLA.com Participate to Appreciate Today!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. We Represent Talented Professionals Looking to land a sweet job and love life.
