Less than 4 Weeks to SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Confex in London

SMi Group reports: Reminder, SMi Group proudly hosts the 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Confex on 2nd to 4th November 2021 with a Focus Day on 1st November 2021.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals, bringing together 500+ attendees, Global MilSatCom provides an unparalleled opportunity to meet with senior decision makers from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry from across the globe, providing fantastic interactive opportunities through conference sessions, networking receptions and an exhibition hall.
With briefings from senior officials from the world’s leading militaries and solution providers, discussions on key issues such as international SATCOM architectural convergence and flexibility of ground terminals, attendance from many significant MILSATCOM programmes, dedicated exhibition halls, and a whole day on disruptive technology in space, Global MilSatCom will shape the way ahead and provide an unrivalled opportunity for collaboration and partnership.
Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/EINPR6
The event is taking place in London, UK, attendees have the option to attend virtually with online portal access to the live event.
Added Value: on 1st November 2021, join our Focus Day on Disruptive Technology, covering:
• UK Space Agency Keynote Address
• UK Spaceport Panel Discussion
• Launch Session
• Sustainability Session
• XGEO Session
PLUS, the unparalleled networking opportunities at Global MilSatCom include: a pre-conference gala dinner (invitation only) and two evening networking receptions.
Key Presentations from Female Speakers include:
Day 1 Chair: Dr Joanna Hart, Harwell Space Cluster Development Manager, UKRI - STFC
UK MOD: International Relationships are Key
Ms Becky Swanborough, Space International Partnering, Capability C4ISR, UK Strategic Command
French New Satcom Generation
Commander Marina Ballanger, SATCOM & PNT International Affairs, DGA
Allied by Design: How Everyone Benefits with an International Mindset from Day One
Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, Space Systems Command, US Space Force
COMSATCOM for the Warfighter: Transforming SATCOM Capability with Commercial Capacity
Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force
Panel: Galvanizing the Space Industry and Accelerating Innovation in the US Space Enterprise
Colonel (Ret'd) Yvette Hopkins, Executive Vice-President, SaxaVord Spaceport
Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, Space Systems Command, US Space Force
Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force
Ms Andrea Loper, Business Manager, RV International Point of Contact, US Air Force Research Laboratory
Senior Representative, Lockheed Martin
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors: Babcock I Boeing I Eutelsat I ExoAnalytic Solutions I GovSat I Hughes I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I Ovzon I SES I ST Engineering iDirect I Telesat Government Solutions I Thales I The Alliance I Thuraya I Viasat I Virgin Orbit
Exhibitors: BFBS I GRC Ltd I Intelsat I Inster I Integrasys I Kymeta I L3Harris Technologies I Marlink I Media Broadcast Satellite (MBS) I Milexia I OneWeb I ReQuTech I Seradata I XTAR, LLC
SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
Conference: 2-4 November 2021 – London, UK In Person or Virtually Portal Live Access
Focus Day: 1 November 2021 – London, UK (In Person Only)
