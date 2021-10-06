Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,425 in the last 365 days.

PSA MLM Enforcement and Pyramid Schemes

“Five months ago, our agency put multi-level marketing companies (or MLMs) on notice that we will be taking enforcement action against those not following Montana law. Under our law, MLMs are required to be registered. This allows us to ensure these companies are not acting as illegal pyramid schemes and defrauding Montanans.

A pyramid scheme is one that requires you to bring in friends who pay fees to participate. They, in turn, bring in others and these fees trickle up to the founders. The problem is, as many as 98% of the participants lose 100% of their money invested into these schemes. To be clear, these schemes are illegal in Montana.

We have filed “cease and desist” orders against five MLM companies for failing to register, including one alleged to be acting as a pyramid promotional scheme. Before doing business with an MLM, please contact our office to ensure the company is registered.

You can reach us at 444-2040 or by going to CSIMT.gov/Securities. Don’t become a victim of a pyramid scheme. Be proactive, research the company, and remember if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.”

You just read:

PSA MLM Enforcement and Pyramid Schemes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.