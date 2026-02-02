Commissioner Brown Announces Preliminary Federal Data Shows Slight Decline in 2026 Marketplace Enrollment

February 2, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown today announced that preliminary federal data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) show fewer Montanans selected Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans for 2026 than for 2025. According to CMS’s Marketplace 2025 Open Enrollment Period Report: National Snapshot, 77,221 Montana consumers selected Marketplace coverage for plan year 2025. The updated Marketplace 2026 Open Enrollment Period Report: National Snapshot shows 72,402 Montana consumers had selected Marketplace coverage for plan year 2026 as of the federal reporting cutoff. “This preliminary report indicates that Marketplace plan selections in Montana are down by about 6 percent compared to last year,” Commissioner Brown said. “Our office will continue monitoring enrollment as final numbers are confirmed, and we remain focused on making sure Montanans understand their coverage options and know where to get help.” The approximate 6% decrease in Montana enrollment is consistent with the nationwide decrease of 5.76%. Nationally, enrollment on the federally facilitated exchange (FFE) fell by 9.17%, while statebased exchanges (SBEs) collectively experienced an increase. That national increase is largely due to Illinois becoming a state-based exchange state in 2026, adding 445,565 members. Even with that factor, enrollment in SBEs decreased by only 3.79%. CSI serves as Montana’s official consumer advocate and helps consumers understand their rights and coverage options under federal and state law. Montanans who have questions about their Marketplace plan options, enrollment status, or problems with an insurance company can contact the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI) for assistance. Commissioner Brown noted that the CMS snapshot reports are preliminary and may not reflect final effectuated enrollment, which depends on consumers paying their first month’s premium. The Commissioner encouraged Montanans with questions about their health coverage options to contact the CSI for assistance. “At the end of the day, what matters most is that Montana families can get the coverage and care they need when they need it,” Commissioner Brown said. “Whether someone is shopping for a Marketplace plan, trying to understand their benefits, or fighting an unfair denial, our office is here to stand up for them.” For more information or assistance with health insurance questions, Montanans can contact the Office of the Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, by calling 406-444-2040, visiting csimt.gov, or using the consumer resources and contact forms available on the agency’s website. ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.