James Brown Receives Key NAIC Committee Assignments for 2026, Strengthening Advocacy Ability for Montana Consumers

January 26, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, James Brown, has been appointed to several influential National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) committees and task forces for 2026, keeping Montana at the forefront of national insurance policy and consumer protection work. Commissioner Brown will serve on the Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee, which oversees issues and activities related to home, auto, and business insurance and works to address availability and affordability challenges in property and casualty markets. He will also serve on the Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force, which develops and oversees data collection and analysis on homeowners’ insurance, helping regulators better understand trends in premiums, coverage, and market conditions. In addition, Commissioner Brown has been appointed to the Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H) Committee, which focuses on emerging technologies, cybersecurity risks, and the use of data and artificial intelligence in insurance, and to the Government Relations (EX) Leadership Council, which coordinates NAIC engagement with federal and state policymakers on key legislative and regulatory issues. He will also serve as the NAIC American Indian and Alaska Native Liaison, a role focused on improving communication, access, and regulatory attention to insurance issues affecting Native American communities. Finally, to govern the financial soundness of insurance companies collecting premiums and offering coverage to Montanans, the State Auditor’s Office is a member of the Accreditation Scope and Alignment Working Group. “These assignments ensure that Montana has a strong seat at the table on the issues that matter most to our families, farmers, small businesses, and tribal communities,” Commissioner Brown said. “From homeowners’ insurance and catastrophe exposure to data privacy and innovation, these roles will help us advocate for fair rates, strong consumer protections, and a stable insurance market for all Montanans.” Through these NAIC roles, Commissioner Brown will work to: -Improve the availability and affordability of homeowners and property coverage, including in high-risk areas affected by wildfires and severe weather.

-Enhance oversight of market data so Montana regulators can identify emerging problems and address unfair practices more quickly.

-Promote stronger cybersecurity and responsible use of consumer data and artificial intelligence by insurers.

-Ensure Montana’s priorities are reflected in federal insurance-related policy discussions through coordinated government relations work.

-Elevate insurance issues impacting American Indian and Alaska Native communities in Montana and across the region.

-Verify that multi-state insurance companies doing business in Montana meet regulatory requirements for financial solvency, ensuring claim-paying capabilities "These national positions directly support our mission at the State Auditor's Office: protecting consumers, ensuring fair and competitive insurance markets, and holding bad actors accountable," Brown added. ###

