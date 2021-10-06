Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3 Tennessee Instant Check System Unit TBI Headquarters/Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: This position is responsible for processing Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) appeals by receiving a purchaser’s appeal and proceeding with efforts to obtain the final disposition(s), or the missing information needed for a final determination of the transaction. For all denied appeals, makes accurate entries on each transaction. Reviews court and arrest documentation information daily. Ensures all subjects who are not prohibited from purchasing firearms are approved and the subjects that are unqualified from purchasing firearms are notified in writing within 24 hours. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forwards the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly Salary: $2,513 -$4,018

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 22925. This position will be posted on October 6, 2021 – October 12, 2021 for five business days.

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 1 Criminal Records Unit TBI Headquarters/Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for performing entry level criminal history examination work, to include verifying and updating criminal history information for dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Translates and explains criminal justice terms, processes, procedures, and documentation. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in appropriate databases.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $1,874 – $2,998

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 17490. This position will remain posted from October 6 – 12, 2021 for five business days.

CRIME INFORMATION COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit TBI Headquarters/Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of computer operations or law enforcement teletype communications work; graduation from an accredited two-year college or technical institute with a major in computer science, data processing, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required two years of experience.

Monthly Salary: $2,168 -$3,472

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 22939. This position will be posted on October 6, 2021 – October 12, 2021 for five business days.

