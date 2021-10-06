ADR Group joins the Nordic Business Council USA to Drive Nordic Cooperation in the United States
ADR is a global technology solution provider that is headquartered in Atlanta GA
ADR joined Nordic Business Council to share expertise and provide End to End IT solutions across multiple industries. We look forward to collaborating with our partners in the Nordic Business Council”ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recent Nordic Business Council USA meeting, Mohankumar Nadarajan, MBA, VP ADR Group International, was introduced as a new Nordic Business Council USA Council member.
ADR is a global technology solution provider that is headquartered in Atlanta GA. The commitment to excellence and quality made the company a world class technology services provider with delivery teams spread across North America, Europe, and Asia.
“ADR joined Nordic Business Council to share our expertise and provide End to End IT solutions including Digital Transformation, global product distribution, IoT and ERP, across multiple industries. ADR is looking forward to collaborating and supporting our partners in the Nordic Business Council USA”– Mohankumar Nadarajan,Vice president, ADR Group.
With decades of experience within IT and customer support across multiple domains including Banking, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom etc., ADR Group helps enterprises improve and adapt to the new and changing business models by using digital tools such as Robotic Process Automation,
Internet of Things, Cloud, Data Analytics etc.
About ADR Group
The company was established around principles stemming from the slogan “The Better choice” with a clear focus on understanding the customers’ needs and being a sparring partner. ADR Group attributes much of their success to their agile engagement process that provides structure and feedback loops ensuring they quickly arrive at the right solution while increasing their customers ROI.
ADR is committed to the communities in which it operates and supports outreach programs for underprivileged sections of society. Co-working in ecosystems with universities and local partners to solve business and societal problems gives ADR Group access to cutting edge technology while providing opportunity to the next generation.
www.adrgrp.com
Learn more about ADR Group at the Nordic Business Exchange USA virtual conference on October 14, 2021.
About Nordic Business Council USA
Nordic Business Council USA (“NBC”) is a business-to business initiative made up of Nordic Business Executives, Owners, and Operators operating in the United States. The NBC focuses on the needs of Nordic Businesses operating in the US market, Nordic Businesses seeking to enter or expand reach, sales, and operations in the US market, and issues that benefit all the Council Members. For more information visit Nordic Business Council USA
