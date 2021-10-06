Northbound Highland Park Bridge Daylight Lane Restriction Begins Thursday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a northbound single-lane restriction on the Highland Park Bridge in Aspinwall Borough and O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, October 7 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the northbound direction on the Highland Park Bridge between the mid-span and the ramps to Route 28 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, October 14. The bridge and ramps will remain open to traffic. Crews will conduct paint containment installation work. No work will occur on the weekend.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #