OpKey a Part of the Latest Gartner Report on Testing Services with Proprietary Assets
The report is focused around Testing Service Providers for Packaged ApplicationsDUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpKey, the one-and-only Process Mining enabled Continuous Test Automation platform for packaged applications today announced that it has got mention in an important Gartner report “Differentiate Your Testing Services With Proprietary Assets”.
According to Gartner, "Enhanced quality, flexibility and time to market are key reasons why end-user organizations look for testing services. Providers can provide value by offering assets such as specific-to-platform test automation accelerators, which can simplify the process for organizations migrating from on-premises to S4/HANA, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce or other platforms. Offering managers for application testing service providers should focus on the demand around testing for packaged applications, especially when combined with AI/ML. AI-based test automation is driven by data, but product vendors have limited access to client data; this is where service providers like OpKey have an advantage”.
OpKey provides Test Accelerators with thousands of Prebuilt reusable automation components, pre-configured test Scenarios, and automatic data generation. This allows testing teams to cut down the initial automation setup time significantly.
“Test automation must be configured by creating core test assets that can drive innovation by improving efficiency and increasing speed to market and is proving to be critical in helping drive digital business transformation initiatives. OpKey has been playing a key role in the quality assurance of ERPs with accelerators for testing commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) with an AI-driven approach. We greatly appreciate this recognition from the Gartner community,” said Pankaj Goel, CEO, OpKey.
If you have a Gartner Account, you can download the report by clicking on this link.
https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4001486/differentiate-your-testing-services-with-proprietary-ass
About OpKey
OpKey is the only continuous test automation platform supporting over 14+ ERP applications like SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday, Salesforce, Trackwise, and many more. OpKey provides comprehensive out-of-the-box Pre-built test accelerators with 10000+ Pre-built business processes across major business modules for these huge enterprise applications. With AI-powered Change Impact Analysis and Self-Healing capabilities, OpKey is making a differentiating change into the digital transformation drive helping customers achieve shorter release cycles and business assurance with seamless test maintenance as the application evolves. OpKey helps customers globally to achieve zero production defects, reduce QC cycle times by up to 80%, and reduce overall QA costs by up to 70% with its Process Mining enabled Continuous Test Automation platform.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner, Inc. Differentiate Your Testing Services With Proprietary Assets, By Analysts Susanne Matson, Gunjan Gupta, Joachim Herschmann, 11 May 2021
