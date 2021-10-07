Enhanced Digital Commerce Experiences from EIS Inc. for B2B Buyers
EIS Inc., a leading North American distributor, creates easy, frictionless and enjoyable online buying experiences.
Our ecommerce transformation is a win for both EIS customers and internal EIS teams.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage LLC, a Digital Commerce Services company, recently helped relaunch the EIS website for industrial buyers and sellers (www.eis-inc.com.) EIS Inc. is a leading North American distributor for process materials as well as production supplies, engineered fabricated solutions, and value-added services. Their 2021 goal was to enhance the ecommerce channel alongside their traditional channels and elevate B2B buying experiences. Xngage designed and implemented the new website leveraging the Optimizely B2B Commerce platform technology to gain new functionality and increase efficiencies for B2B buyers and sellers.
— Bonnie Bergkessel, Director of Digital Marketing, EIS
EIS Inc. customers want ecommerce to be easy, frictionless, and enjoyable. The new EIS website makes finding, reviewing, and buying large, complicated orders easier for both opening and replenishment orders. According to Bonnie Bergkessel, Director of Digital Marketing for EIS, “Buyers are pleased with this enhanced online experience – it gives them time back in their busy day.”
Xngage began with a mapping of their digital ecosystem. With multiple ERP platforms and multiple storefronts, EIS needed a solution allowing multiple cloud instances. Xngage developed a strategy for leveraging the flexibility of the Optimizely platform to connect multiple data sets in the cloud. This helped customers get to products and procure them more quickly. In addition, Xngage leveraged the Optimizely Mobile VMI solution to improve services like inventory management, and to integrate with customer care programs. With a better overall system, EIS was able to better leverage marketing tools to increase awareness and convert their buyers more quickly, resulting in a better return-on-investment.
The transformation was also a win for internal EIS teams, too. To help the field sales force professionals, teams focused on the digitally assisted sale. As Bergkessel states, “We wanted the digital commerce experience to provide buyers with either self-service options or connectivity to our sales team when they are needed most.” A new cloud-based commerce-and-content system – that also integrates business logic – now makes that a reality.
EIS Inc. is a leading North American distributor for process materials and production supplies, engineered fabricated solutions, and value-added services. For more information visit www.eis-inc.com.
Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focused on digital commerce success in B2B for manufacturers and distributors. They fuse digital strategy with execution, deliver innovation, and promote cloud adoption to transform client technology ecosystems. For more information visit www.xngage.com.
