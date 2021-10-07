Exeter Orthodontics Opens in Lancaster

Exeter Orthodontics has opened its newest location in Lancaster

LANCASTER , PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable braces in Lancaster, PA are now available from Exeter Orthodontics. On October 1, Exeter Orthodontics opened its seventh location in Pennsylvania and its first in Lancaster County. For nearly a decade, Exeter Orthodontics has been lauded for providing high-quality orthodontic care at affordable prices. The practice has served thousands of patients and has expanded to locations in Allentown, Springfield, Easton, Harrisburg, and now, Lancaster.

At Exeter Orthodontics in Lancaster, braces cost only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available.

“We look forward to bringing our care to Lancaster,” says Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak. “We encourage patients to request an appointment with our team so they can discover how their smile can be transformed with braces.”

Traditional braces remain the most popular orthodontic option available because of their high success rate. However, Invisalign in Lancaster is also available for only $3,995. These transparent, removable aligners are increasingly popular especially among adult patients because of their comfort and convenience.

To learn more, request an appointment with the team of orthodontists in Lancaster by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Lancaster