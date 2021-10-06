US-127 concrete grooving project in Ingham County begins Friday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: US-127

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $250,000 to perform concrete grooving and pavement marking improvements in each direction of US-127 between Lake Lansing Road and Fernwood Avenue in Ingham County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures in each direction of US-127 between Lansing Road and Fernwood Avenue. The southbound Howard Avenue on ramp to southbound US-127 will be closed. Follow posted detours. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide increased safety and integrity on this motorway.