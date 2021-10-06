Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to meet Oct. 13 in St. Ignace

Contact:

WHAT: The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA), tasked with overseeing building and operating a utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, will meet to discuss past and ongoing exploratory and planning work for the tunnel. A copy of the full agenda is available at the MSCA website.

The meeting will be available to watch live on YouTube and Livestream.

WHO: MSCA members Enbridge representatives Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) support staff Interested members of the public

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Little Bear East Arena 275 Marquette St. St. Ignace, MI 49781

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date.

Written public comment to the MSCA may be submitted via the MSCA Public Comment Form. Anyone attending the public meeting in person will be required to wear a mask per State of Michigan guidelines. Little Bear Arena may be subject to limitations on gatherings. Each person who chooses to provide public comment at the meeting venue will have up to three minutes to address the MSCA.

BACKGROUND: The tunnel will house a replacement segment for the Enbridge Line 5 light oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines that currently sit on the bottom of the Straits and will accommodate other utilities to improve infrastructure connections between the peninsulas. MSCA will own the tunnel after it's built and provide independent oversight throughout its life.