NEW RIVETING DEBUT NOVEL CONTINUES TO RAISE AWARENESS OF PERENNIAL WOMEN’S ISSUES
AGAINST THE GLASS by Linda M. Habib
In order to understand the present, it's essential that the decisions and impact of decades past are fully understood. New adult readers will find this book hard-hitting, enlightening, and revealing.”UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Linda M. Habib pulls no punches and tackles perennial women’s issues like abortion, abuse, #MeToo and autonomy over life choices in her gripping indie debut novel AGAINST THE GLASS (feme PRESS).
“Many corners of society would like to believe these important matters have been conquered,” says Habib. “My book continues to raise very necessary awareness.”
New York City, 1966. Nineteen-year-old Candy Krzyzanowski believes she can have both marriage and a career. But she falls in love and becomes pregnant, only to be devastated when the father, a local football hero, strong-arms her into an illegal abortion. And when the dangerous procedure leads to an emergency hysterectomy, she wakes up barren and abandoned.
Battling through depression knowing that her family’s line will end with her, Candy vows to soar beyond society’s conventions and pioneer her own future. And as she sets out to achieve her dream to support women, she’s determined to overcome abusive professors, tumultuous personal relationships, and the painful guilt that won’t let her go.
Says D. Donovan of Midwest Book Review: “Linda Habib's stark presentation of situations that seem incredible on the surface is actually a realistic representation of how it felt to be an ambitious young woman hitting a glass ceiling not just in the business world but in school and science communities. Habib's ability to bring all this to life and yet follow the wellsprings of Candace's determination to succeed against all odds—including doubts in her own heart—drive a story line that is explicit and hard-hitting…So little has been written about the many physical and social barriers of these times that, in this case, the novel's tendency to bludgeon readers with shocking events and emotional impact is not just acceptable, but necessary.”
AGAINST THE GLASS is an emotion-drenched historical novel. If you enjoy women’s literature with inspiring heroines, journeys of self-discovery, and windows into the past, then you’ll adore Linda M. Habib’s deftly painted tale.
With a lifelong passion for learning, reading, and teaching, LINDA M. HABIB earned a B.A. in English and an M.A. in literature from Hunter College in New York, and taught English in a rare all-girls New York City public high school. She enjoyed a 33-year career in New York City schools in Manhattan and the Bronx. Among her favorite books to teach were Jane Eyre, Ethan Frome, Their Eyes Were Watching God, The Bluest Eye, The House on Mango Street, and Things Fall Apart. She also embraced administrative roles as English department chair and assistant principal of one of the largest schools in the Bronx, with 5,600 students. She lives in Miramar Beach, FL, with her Shih Tzu Genghis Khan.
