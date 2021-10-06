US Fund Flows and Short Interest in UK Tracking ETF Suggest Negative Outlook for UK Markets
Short Interest in EWU increased 75% from 2.4M shares to 4.3M shares - Average Allocation by Funds Declined 5.74%UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced financial research tools for investors, reports on macro fund flows into country-tracking ETFS and equities.
“Fund flow into country-tracking ETFs and changes in short interest provide insights into institutional sentiment in the country’s future outlook,” said Wilton Risenhoover, founder and CEO of Fintel. “Our Funds Flow Leaderboard - UK analyzes changes to a security’s owners count and allocation in order to pinpoint those that have high levels of institutional accumulation. This helps retail investors identify potential profit opportunities.”
Institutional accumulation refers to securities being bought by professional and institutional investors such as hedge funds, mutual funds, and pensions. The buying and selling actions of professional and institutional investors can correlate to the stock’s price rising or falling. Taking note of the level of institutional investment helps investors make profitable decisions.
Institutional Fund Flows into NYSE:EWU - iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF shows the following activity over the last quarter:
* Short Interest increased 75% from 2.4M shares on August 31 to 4.3M shares reported mid-September - average their portfolio allocation decreased by 5.74%
* Aggregate shares held in long positions decreased 8.9% to 68.5M shares
* The Fintel Ownership Allocation Score is 41.66 out of 100, indicating a below-average accumulation by institutional investors
The Ownership Allocation Score (OAS) ranges from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a higher level of accumulation relative to its peers.
Significant changes in flows into the UK’s largest companies:
* RDSB / Royal Dutch Shell PLC total owners increased slightly by 0.79% to 1,535 disclosed funds, while average allocation increased 4.85% to 0.38%. The OAS for RDSB is 73.17, indicating a higher than average accumulation by funds.
* BHP / BHP Group total owners climbed slightly to 1,178 but average allocation declined 3.30% to 0.48%. The OAS is 38.27, indicating a significant decline in interest by funds.
* HSBC Holdings average allocation declined 7.25% to 0.30% and the OAS is 32.24, also indicating a significant decline in institutional interest.
* PRU / Prudential PLC average allocation declined 14.54% to 0.43%, and the OAS comes in at 17.33
* CCL / Carnival PLC average allocation climbed 23.27% and the OAS is 69.36 indicating strong accumulation by funds.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 3500 funds and over 500,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings (including SEC, LSE, ASX, and SGX). Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co. United Kingdom
