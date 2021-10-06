CWCBExpo New York Conference Provides Framework for Cannabis Business Success

Hosts of "Inside the Industry: Thought Leadership Series"

Leading East Coast Event, Nov. 4-6, Offers Best in Class Insider Information and Thought Leadership Series

The new interactive format combined with many new faces, will provide CWCBExpo NY attendees with a fresh inside expert look at our industry and its growing potential.” — Geoff Whaling, National Hemp Association

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, and the tri-state area, is primed to become a business epicenter for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, and the CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition), November 4-6 at the Javits Convention Center, in New York City, offers an in-depth educational program on this multi-faceted and complex industry.

Hosted by Geoff Whaling, Chair of the National Hemp Association and Matthew Anderson, Founder & CEO of Vanguard Scientific, “Inside the Industry: Thought Leadership Series,” will be an interactive “Talk Show” format and feature some of the most influential and informed minds in the cannabis and hemp industry. They will share their unique insight and provide actionable information and guidance on how to navigate and succeed in this dynamic industry. This forward-thinking format will take a deep dive into the state of the industry today on day one, discuss its challenges and provide solutions on day two, and project what’s next for this burgeoning industry on day three.

“There will be, yet again, a number of firsts at CWCBExpo,” said Geoff Whaling. “The new interactive format combined with many new faces, will provide attendees with a fresh inside expert look at our industry and its growing potential.”

The latest on New York State’s, and surrounding states’, adult use legalization as well as relevant content and informational panels on cultivation, licensing, social equity, environmental issues, raising capital, Marijuana Recreational Taxation Act (MRTA), marketing/branding, and more will be part of the Thought Leadership Series.

“The cannabis and hemp industries are developing their own unique and separate subsectors. As each of these open for business, they too will face their own maturing processes that will yield some of the most crucial global advancements we will see in the coming years. This engaging Conference Series format will allow for collaborative discussion and proactive advancement of some of the most challenging as well as important areas of growth,” added Matthew Anderson.

As hosts of the 3-day Thought Leadership Series at CWCBExpo, Whaling and Anderson will kick-off each day by setting the stage with the day’s agenda and recapping what was discussed the previous day and providing essential takeaways.

Cowen's Gerald Pascarelli, CFA, Vice President, Consumer-Beverages, Cannabis & Tobacco, will deliver an industry update for cannabis and hemp that includes analysis of consumption, purchasing habits, marketing spend, as well as demographic and social data in the USA and across the globe on November 4th to kick off the CWCBExpo Conference Program. There will also be a Keynote: In Conversation with social entrepreneurs and New York cannabis legalization advocates, Christopher “CJ” Wallace and Willie Mack, Co-Founders of Think BIG & Frank White.

Another Keynote Panel will take place on Nov. 6th featuring Faye Coleman of Pure Genesis and Calvin Frye of Cloneville Compassionate Caregivers, both Multi-State Operators, sharing their coast-to-coast perspectives and experiences as entrepreneurs. The CWCBExpo Conference Program is sponsored by Vincente Sederberg, LLP.

CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A). The most innovative product, service and technology companies will showcase their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.

Active outreach and collaboration with community organizations, non-profits and cultural events in the New York and tri-state region is underway to create the most engaging CWCBExpo Cannabis Week for all stakeholders in the growing East Coast market.

To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to: https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny. For more information on limited prime exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities, email: sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.

Editor’s Note: Qualified members of the media are invited to register as press for CWCBExpo New York, email: press@cwcbexpo.com