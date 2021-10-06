Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-dispersive infrared market is expected to grow from $314.31 million in 2020 to $339.40 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the non-dispersive infrared market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The NDIR market is expected to reach $489.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the non-dispersive infrared market over the coming years.

Request For A Sample For The Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5340&type=smp

The non-dispersive infrared market consists of sales of non-dispersive infrared sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are simple spectroscopic sensors often used as a gas detector. An NDIR sensor is used in gas analysis to evaluate the concentration of gases such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide. It detects the type of gas measuring the amount of absorbed infrared at the necessary frequency.

Trends In The Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the non-dispersive infrared market. Major companies operating in the NDIR sector are focused on developing technological solutions for NDIR. For instance, in April 2020, a UK-based company that designs and manufactures fast low power and tough CO2 sensors launched ultra-high-speed CO2 sensor SprintIR-R. The SprintIR-R sensor helps the consumer to accurately calculate CO2 levels in real-time. This capability allows designers to incorporate CO2 measurement capabilities into new generations of equipment, healthcare professionals can track CO2 levels in patients' breath in real-time while using respiratory machines, and food packaging manufacturers can measure CO2 levels on a manufacturing line where the gas is used. The SprintIR-R is based on patented solid-state non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) LED technology, which analyzes the amount of light absorbed by CO2 gas to determine concentration levels.

Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segments:

The global non-dispersive infrared market is further segmented:

By Gas Type: Carbon Dioxide, Hydrocarbons, Carbon Monoxide, Others

By Application: HVAC, Monitoring, Detection And Analysis

By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Chemicals, Oil And Gas, Medical, Industrial And Manufacturing, Environmental, Food Processing And Storage, Others

By Geography: The global non-dispersive infrared market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific NDIR market accounts for the largest share in the global NDIR market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-dispersive-infrared-NDIR-global-market-report

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market share, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market players, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market segments and geographies, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Organizations Covered: Amphenol, Honeywell International Inc, Senseair AB, Dynament, Mipex Technology, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, ELT Sensor Corp., Alphasense, Bacharach Inc., Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd., E+E Elektronik Ges.M.B.H, Edinburgh Sensors, Emerson Electric Co., and Figaro Engineering Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2021:

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market - By Product Type (Forehead, Ear, Multifunction), By Application (Veterinary, Medical), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-contact-infrared-thermometers-market

IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors), By Application (Building Automation, Industrial Application, Automotive Application, Healthcare Application, Retailing & Logistics Application, Security Application, Agriculture Application, Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Manufacturing/ Industrial), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-sensors-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Medical Sensors Market - By Type (Diagnostics And Imaging, Monitoring And Therapeutics), By Products (MRI And X-Ray Equipment, Pacemakers And Defibrillators), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-sensors-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/