Engineered Wood Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The engineered wood market is mainly driven by increase in substitution of engineered wood for building materials.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The furniture segment dominated the engineered wood market , followed by the construction segment. The engineered wood market includes revenue generated by products used in several industries such as construction, furniture, and packaging. Engineered wood is also called mass timber or man-made wood or manufactured boards.The engineered wood market size accounted for $284,761.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1777 The engineered wood being cost effective and environment friendly is preferred over other wood and cement products that emit harmful bi-products while manufacturing. In addition, subsidies provided by governments over green building material encourages builders and architects to use engineered wood products. Moreover, companies have keenly looked after products to enhance their aesthetics. Further, rise in renovation and remodeling of old structures in developed nation of North America and Europe drives the engineered wood market.Top 10 Leading PlayersBoise Cascade CompanyCelulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SAHuber Engineered Woods LLCLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP)Norbord Inc.Patrick Industries, Inc.Raute GroupShenzhen Risewell Industry Co., LtdUniversal Forest Products, Inc.Weyerhaeuser CompanyRequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1777 Key Market SegmentationBy TypeI-BeamsPlywoodLaminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)Oriented Strand Boards (OSB)Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)OthersBy ApplicationConstructionFurnitureFlooringPackagingOthersBy End-UserResidentialCommercial & IndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1777