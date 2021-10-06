Roofing Maintenance Season Begins as Facility Managers and Building Owners Make Sure Roofing is Ready for Winter Weather
Preventative maintenance is the most important thing you can do to have a healthy roof and a stable budget. Stopping problems before they start will go a long way toward avoiding costly repairs.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cool fall weather starts to roll in, facility managers and commercial building owners are looking upward toward their roofing to make sure they are prepared for the onset of winter and, depending on the climate, everything from freezing rain and snow to pounding hail and blizzards. Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, recommends taking preemptive measures to ensure a trouble-free winter.
— Matt Malorni, service director of Legacy Roofing Services
Matt Malorni, service director of Legacy Roofing Services, offers these simple tips to avert large problems:
- Preventative maintenance is the most important thing you can do to have a healthy roof and a stable budget. Stopping problems before they start will go a long way toward avoiding costly repairs and replacements.
- Every fall and spring, do a walkover assessment to check the integrity of the structure and identify and damage before and after the harsh conditions of winter.
- Just because a roof is new does not mean it doesn’t need to be maintained. The best way to prolong the life of a roof is to put a preventative maintenance plan in place right away. Manufacturers may also give incentives for properly maintaining the roof, including extending the life of the warranty for up to 10 years.
- Two of the biggest mistakes a facility manager can make are neglect and trying to maintain a roof using general maintenance staff. Roofing specialists have been trained to spot intricate problems before they occur. Punctures or holes, for example, may be too small for a non-roofing professional to notice and will not get patched to prevent water from entering.
- Small problems can fast become big problems. A minor leak, left unaddressed, will not only worsen, but can also lead to rot and other structural damage that could ultimately require replacement. Catching these small issues right away helps avert bigger and costlier problems.
Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 5 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past six years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices.
