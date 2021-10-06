Small-Business Owner Shakes Up The Concept Of Bespoke Suit Making
Breaking the industry standards of high price points and in-person tailoring, Unique Threads focuses on making custom-made suits accessible to everyone.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder, Sheriff Muse-Ariyoh, had a personal affinity for custom-made suits after his mother, Kuburat, offered to custom-make his attire for his senior prom, which both Sheriff and Kuburat personally designed to fashion a one-of-a-kind tuxedo, catching the eyes of his community of friends and family. Sheriff and his family come from Lagos, Nigeria, and in West African culture, it is customary to individually purchase fabrics and take them to a tailor to get clothing made. Progressing to grad school, where suits are the primary dress code, Sheriff received a great deal of compliments from his friends and fellow peers for his custom attire, escalating his confidence and interest in custom tailoring and bespoke suit styles. Sheriff wanted his family, friends and peers to have access to luxury services and bespoke styles at an affordable price point and at the end of the day, look and feel as good as he did. This was the inspiration behind Unique Threads.
Unique Threads specializes in bespoke clothing including: suits, tuxedos, blazers, waistcoats, trousers, shirts, coats and more. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia, but serves clients worldwide. Unique Threads prides themselves in providing clients with best-in-class service and exquisite attention to detail. Whether it’s a power suit to feel confident in meetings, a blazer to dress up your day or a dream wedding tuxedo, Unique Threads makes everyone feel special and look the best they should be.
Unique Threads offers top-quality, pure and natural fabrics that are carefully tailored into the finest suits, jackets, shirts and overcoats. Utilizing a proprietary design tool on the brand’s site, patrons can customize down to every fine detail - from start to finish, each suit only has an approximate turn-around period of three weeks. They have fabrics for every occasion, style, and season imaginable, ranging from silk and linen, to wool and velvet.
The raw materials used are sourced exclusively from renowned regions – New Zealand and Australian wools, Egyptian and Pima cottons – and their woven fabrics are derived from long established and famous mills in Italy, England and all across Asia.
David Dietch
Dietch PR
email us here