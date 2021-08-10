All Aboard The Trend Train! Next Stop: Aegean Apparel
Happy Cloud Applique Short Terry Loop Bathrobe seen here on Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde".
Aegean Apparel has been providing top-notch quality bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear for over 30 years.
Today, Aegean Apparel is at the forefront of a new movement for sleepwear and loungewear. Coming home and changing into a comfy set of pjs and crashing on the couch is now the new norm.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all witnessed the impact of the fashion industry and it’s rapid, ever-evolving trends. It’s a phenomenon that has occurred many times before, and history is repeating itself. Today, Aegean Apparel is at the forefront of a new movement for sleepwear and loungewear. Coming home and changing into a comfy set of pjs and crashing on the couch is now the new norm. Women immediately trade in their heels for sweats and slippers, and men their briefcases for boxers. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the course of trends so significantly over the past year and a half that the sleepwear/loungewear market is predicted to grow a staggering $19.5 billion. With the endless variety of Aegean Apparel products available, including funky bathrobes, sexy slips, patterned pajamas, and gorgeous nightgowns, there’s no limit to your loungewear.
— Mehmet Armstrong
Aegean Apparel was founded in 1991 by Mehmet Armstrong who made a commitment to offer the most comfortable, endearing, and practical bath and sleepwear. Now, the brand has earned its recognition in the industry and become known for its creative prints and patterns, seen notably in the iconic Applique collection, and is recognized worldwide. The company works meticulously to provide the finest products with the best prices, all while maintaining exceptional quality, service, and attention to detail. Creating new fabrics and products has been Aegean Apparel’s top priority since the beginning. They are constantly developing their product line of apparel, pajamas, loungewear, and bathrobes, and are consistently expanding to add more exciting styles without ever compromising quality, price, or service.
With over 30 years of experience in the industry, it’s obvious how Aegean Apparel became the go-to for cute and functional loungewear. With their impressive clientele including resident funny-girl Mindy Kaling, Friends legend Lisa Kudrow, and Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon, it’s safe to say Aegean Apparel is officially celebrity-approved. Not to mention, recognition from Popsugar, People, US Weekly and Cosmopolitan provide even more credibility. Despite achieving success amongst classic A-listers, Aegean wants you to know that they aren’t just your mom’s favorite sleepwear brand.
Aegean Apparel is a direct-to-consumer brand that prioritizes customer convenience by offering same day shipping for both domestic and international orders. The company is growing rapidly, already housing 4 different brands that target separate demographics and audiences. Mina Lisa, a millennial favorite, prioritizes sourcing the finest fabrics and designs to create pieces that are as versatile as the people who wear them. Available at online powerhouse Revolve, Mina Lisa offers sophisticated sets at a reasonable price and athleisure pieces that don’t need to be confined to your home. The next brand, Lillianne, acts as a cool younger sister to Aegean and Mina Lisa, focusing on fun, colorful prints to play up the novel side of sleepwear. This means Sherpa robes with bear ears, and tie-dye tops with sassy sayings designed for virality. Coeur d’Alene is a definite fan favorite in the department store world. Available at Walmart and Kohls, the brand encompasses the Lakefront city in Idaho to which it got its name by offering traditional, All-American styles. This includes sexy silk slip dresses, satin robes, and cozy pj sets. The last brand, Dori & Adam Sleepwell, embodies elegance and grace by integrating timeless patterns with flattering silhouettes. Dori & Adam Sleepwell is easily accessible and carried in curated catalogs, department stores across the United States, and high-end boutiques in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Aegean Apparel is for the early risers, the night owls and everything in between. Climb aboard the trend train and check out a brand that offers comfortable and fun lounge and sleepwear pieces that fit each and every personal style.
