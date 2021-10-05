Missouri Attorney General Slams Biden DOJ for Attempting to Intimidate Parents

Oct 5, 2021, 15:38 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today sent a letter to the Department of Justice and Attorney General Garland slamming their decision to publish a memo that directs the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice to work with federal prosecutors to investigate and potentially prosecute parents who show up to school board meetings to advocate for their children.