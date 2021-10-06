INCENTCO ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE MOBILE ENGAGEMENT AND REWARDS APP
After years of development and client-based feedback, INCENTCO has launched the first version of its mobile 'pocket engagement platform'
Our technology is super easy to use and our app takes this concept 1 step further by enabling participants to carry a one-stop-shop engagement platform in their pocket”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCENTCO Engagement Technologies has launched its first ever mobile engagement and rewards app. Free to download from both Google Play and Apple App store, the app provides program participants a full array of features in a white labeled mobile environment.
— Greg Smith, INCENTCO CEO
“Consumers are so used to using apps that it was a natural for us to develop technology that replicated the desktop consumer experience on mobile devices” says Greg Smith, INCENTCO CEO and Co-founder, “Our technology is known for being super easy to use by both administrators and participants. Our app takes this concept one step further by enabling participants to carry a one-stop-shop engagement platform in their pocket”.
In addition to INCENTCO’s signature real-time reward and redemption process, there are other in-app features that make it a valuable engagement and business tool.
“One hugely popular feature of our desktop application is a social wall where recognition can be shared by peer groups,” says Gerry Wiatrowski, INCENTCO Co-founder, “we’ve added this feature to the mobile app as well. Another in-app feature is the ability to submit business or employee referrals. Program administrators can even auto-reward a participant for submitting a referral in real-time. There are a plethora of features we plan on adding to the app to make it a truly remarkable engagement tool”.
INCENTCO ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES are currently being used for both employee and customer programs in multiple industries both in the US and off-shore. For more information please visit www.incentco.com and www.incentcolivng.com for INCENTCO’s real estate applications.
