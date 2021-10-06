Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,478 in the last 365 days.

INCENTCO ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE MOBILE ENGAGEMENT AND REWARDS APP

After years of development and client-based feedback, INCENTCO has launched the first version of its mobile 'pocket engagement platform'

Our technology is super easy to use and our app takes this concept 1 step further by enabling participants to carry a one-stop-shop engagement platform in their pocket”
— Greg Smith, INCENTCO CEO
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCENTCO Engagement Technologies has launched its first ever mobile engagement and rewards app. Free to download from both Google Play and Apple App store, the app provides program participants a full array of features in a white labeled mobile environment.

“Consumers are so used to using apps that it was a natural for us to develop technology that replicated the desktop consumer experience on mobile devices” says Greg Smith, INCENTCO CEO and Co-founder, “Our technology is known for being super easy to use by both administrators and participants. Our app takes this concept one step further by enabling participants to carry a one-stop-shop engagement platform in their pocket”.

In addition to INCENTCO’s signature real-time reward and redemption process, there are other in-app features that make it a valuable engagement and business tool.

“One hugely popular feature of our desktop application is a social wall where recognition can be shared by peer groups,” says Gerry Wiatrowski, INCENTCO Co-founder, “we’ve added this feature to the mobile app as well. Another in-app feature is the ability to submit business or employee referrals. Program administrators can even auto-reward a participant for submitting a referral in real-time. There are a plethora of features we plan on adding to the app to make it a truly remarkable engagement tool”.

INCENTCO ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES are currently being used for both employee and customer programs in multiple industries both in the US and off-shore. For more information please visit www.incentco.com and www.incentcolivng.com for INCENTCO’s real estate applications.

Gerry Wiatrowski
INCENTCO
+1 630-258-7798
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

When you're smiling....

You just read:

INCENTCO ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE MOBILE ENGAGEMENT AND REWARDS APP

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.