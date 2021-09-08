INCENTCO Unveils Three New Engagement Technologies at SHRM 21
INCENTCO Engagement Technologies is excited to announce Trio HR, RewardCloud, iMpact along with a new mobile app for a complete engagement solution
With workplace challenges these days, it is imperative to have tools to influence and reward desired behaviors that increase longevity and performance. ”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCENTCO is pleased to introduce three new products at SHRM 2021 in Las Vegas. Trio HR is a performance-based employee engagement platform that is fully gamified with features that promote employee collaboration and performance. RewardCloud is INCENTCO’s virtual rewards engine that replaces physical gift cards with real-time, unlimited choice redemption options. Major US retailers and service providers all participate as well as redemption options in over 80 countries. Rewards can be issued manually, in bulk or via integration. iMPACT uses engagement technology to promote customer loyalty and performance. Business referrals, review submissions, surveys, marketing content are just a few of the features offered.
“This is a game changer” says Gerry Wiatrowski, Co-founder of INCENTCO, “most products offered in the marketplace are ‘one size fits one’ with little to no flexibility or customization. Trio HR, iMPACT and Reward Cloud can all be integrated with 3rd party applications or used together for a comprehensive engagement solution”, says Wiatrowski.
INCENTCO platforms are renowned for being easy to use with endless applications to promote engagement and increase performance. Using a points based platform, monetary rewards can be given in the form of points which can be redeemed for virtual gift codes which can be used in real time at participating merchants. Recognition badges can also be rewarded that have no monetary value but still recognizes achievement. Other engagement features include recognition/social wall, peer to peer, leaderboards, goal tracking, spot & satisfaction surveys, review submission, referral submissions, newsletters and more.
"With workplace challenges these days, it is imperative to have tools to influence and reward desired behaviors that increase longevity and performance. Program customization, white-label branding, financial controls, permissions based rewarding, real time reporting and program setup to match any organizations' hierarchy provides a whole new level of management not seen in the marketplace," says Wiatrowski, "most programs can be rolled out in 30 days or less with little to no IT required. This approach saves companies a significant amount of time and money".
INCENTCO's new mobile app can be downloaded in both app stores and offers features such as full redemption capabilities, business or employee referral submission, social wall and engagement report card. White labeling is also an option
