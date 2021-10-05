Tennessee Farms Offer Outdoor Family Activities This Fall

NASHVILLE — Your family can conquer a corn maze, pick the perfect carving pumpkin, or create your own floral bouquet at agritourism farms across Tennessee. There is something enjoyable for family members of all ages to experience this fall while learning about Tennessee agriculture.

Tennessee farmers who welcome guests continually find innovative ways to offer family fun. Nearly 50 Tennessee Agritourism Association members traveled to Maryland and Pennsylvania this summer for an informational and networking tour of agritourism operations. The tour provided insight and activities that farmers can implement here at home.

“Touring various farms in the northeast allowed us to connect with fellow farmers to gain inspiration and new ideas for our own land,” Carroll Fender of Fender’s Farm in Washington County said. “For example, after seeing how everyone enjoyed one farm’s hand-start tractor activity, we plan to offer something similar. We try to add two to three new experiences every season so there is always a reason to keep coming back to the farm.”

There are currently 794 Pick Tennessee Product businesses that offer agritourism activities such as wagon rides, fishing, equine stabling and trails, Christmas trees, pick your own, on-farm lodging, wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Fall pastimes may look a little different as agritourism farms adjust for an efficient and safe visitor experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, so call ahead before visiting for availability of events and safety protocols.

Tennessee farms offer a variety of outdoor activities and tours. Check out agritourism opportunities near you by visiting www.picktnproducts.org/find-products/fun-education.html. Or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal activities, artisan farm products, and recipes.

Pictured are Tennessee Agritourism Association member Jimmy McCulley from Amazin Acres in Sparta and TDA Business Consultant Kyle Hensley.