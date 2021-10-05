PRESS STATEMENT: VA embarks on process to design new model to deliver seamless integrated care

Oct. 5, 2021, 05:00:00 PM

VA embarks on process to design new model to deliver seamless integrated care

WASHINGTON — Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said Oct. 5 the department will embark on designing a new integrated access and care coordination model to better deliver seamless care.

Once the model is developed and implemented, with Veteran and Veterans Service Organization input, Veterans will see an integration of the care they receive through a VA medical facility and in the community.

A new coordinated care model will strengthen VA’s ability to serve Veterans. Veterans will continue to receive care via in-person and virtual care appointments, both within VA and in the community.

VA’s top priority is providing Veterans timely access to high-quality care. With implementation, we remain laser-focused on getting Veterans the right care, at the right time, in the manner that works best to meet their needs, preferences, and safety during pandemic conditions.

The model will employ a three-phase implementation plan that will begin today.

The first phase involves realigning the financial functions of Community Care under the Veterans Health Administration’s Office of Finance and beginning the design of the new integrated access and care coordination model.

The third phase will include deploying the integrated access and care coordination in the field, with nationwide training of involved staff. VA will make iterative adjustments to the model based on Veteran and employee feedback.

In fall 2020, VHA conducted a functional assessment of clinical, administrative, and financial operations to identify improvements related to how VHA manages Veterans’ access to care. This assessment identified opportunities to reduce overlap and duplication within care access and financial functions.

