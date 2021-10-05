Weekend Detour on Route 34 (Keystone Way) in Perry County

Repairs to be performed by utility and communications companies

Harrisburg, PA – A section of Route 34 (Keystone Way) in Centre Township, Perry County, is expected to be detoured this weekend for utility and communications company repairs.

Route 34 will be closed just south of Little Buffalo Road (Route 4010) from 6:00 AM Saturday, October 9, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 11, for tree removal and the installation of new poles and wires. A detour will be in place using Little Buffalo Road, Cold Storage Road (Route 4005), and Route 274.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###