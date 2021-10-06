Sprocket Welcomes Erick Smith As Enterprise Architect Leader
Smith brings real world experiences to shift the paradigm of consultingATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprocket, an emerging leader in Supply Chain consulting, welcomes Erick Smith as the Enterprise Architect and Business Consultant.
Erick has joined Sprocket from Advance Auto Parts. He will be building executive client relationships and leading engagements at Sprocket. Erick’s passion in Omnichannel drew him to Sprocket but the team is why he joined Sprocket.
“With our team members at the core, we reinforce our culture every chance we get. Our business principles are at the forefront of everything we do. We make these principles a critical design point in our approach.” –said Will Esclusa, Founder and Managing Partner of Sprocket. “Erick embodies our principles and gets us closer to our ultimate goal - changing the perspective of consulting.”
Erick has spent over a decade transforming customer experiences at Fortune 500 companies, learning, solving challenges, increasing agility, driving efficiency, and building teams. At Sprocket, Erick’s skillset further increases the value of a partnership with Sprocket.
Erick received a B.S. degree from SUNY Oswego in 2004. Erick is based out of Rochester, NY, and will be immediately working with the SPRichards team in helping them with their supply chain transformation. He is also interested in anything that is mechanical, has an engine, or needs a “sprocket”.
About Sprocket
We develop long-term partnerships with our customers by streamlining business operations, maximizing performance across digital and physical touchpoints, and optimizing customer experiences along the way.
Through our proven methodology, expert resources, and technology assets, we drive extraordinary outcomes including accelerated revenue growth, increased agility, faster time-to-market, and lower total cost-of-ownership for our customers.
