Sprocket launches strategic consulting firm helping companies optimize their omni-channel fulfillment offerings.

Sprocket LLC launches strategic consulting firm helping best-in-class companies optimize their omni-channel fulfillment and supply chain offerings.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprocket, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its consulting organization that helps companies achieve excellence across business process optimization, technology deployments, and change management. The pandemic has forced companies to deploy digital strategies and, as they invest in the next phases of their journey, they are looking for a partner who can help define their omni-channel fulfillment strategies, optimize their business processes, deploy the right technologies for their circumstances, and drive adoption across the enterprise.

Will Esclusa, Managing Partner and Founder is joined by Richard Hearn, Board Advisor and Co-Founder. Also joining Esclusa and Hearn are Lisa Emily, leading services and delivery with Sapam Lamyanba leading the order management practice and Andrea Richards spearheading business consulting. Pat Faiola is leading internal development, and Felipe Posada leads sales.

“Our goal is to help companies create greater business value through process re-design and technology solutions that drive differentiated customer experiences and incremental profitability,” said Will Esclusa.

Sprocket brings thought leaders from various organizations including IBM, Tractor Supply, Saks 5th Avenue, FAHM Technology Partners, among others. Sprocket will focus primarily across the Americas with global headquarters in Atlanta, GA, offices across North America, along with locations in Mexico City, Bogotá, and Santiago.

For more information on Sprocket, visit their website at news.sprocketnow.com or contact info@sprocketnow.com

