Top Real Estate Agent Terray Humphrey Signs On with Major Firm, Agents of L.A., Inc.
Young Realtor Changes The Game For New Home OwnersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agents of L.A., Inc. (an A-List real estate company), formally announces today that the agency has signed Terray Humphrey to their team of successful real estate agents. Humphrey’s hire is under the tutelage of Agents of L.A., founder Tai Savet, who also produces VH1’s popular real estate television show ‘Love & Listings’. Mr. Humphrey brings his specialized minority homeownership insights and vision to the firm to address progressive strategies in tackling the African American home-ownership gaps.
Exciting times for low to medium potential new homeowners is in the forecast, at Agents of L.A., with the acquisition of Terray Humphrey on board! His research and customized steps to owning a home are in place for financial sustainability. He and the agency are tailoring their counsel in the home buying processes for clients through financial education and lending availability. Tai Savet of Agents of L.A./’Love & Listing’ had this to say about Terray Humphrey. “With Terray on board, we know that we’ll be able to facilitate the nation’s support in building middle-class initiatives for home buyers. We want to be the company and people to make an impact in closing the wealth gap.”
An expert in minority homeownership, Terray is an advocate in building generational middle-class wealth. His relationships with local, regional, and national organizations for credit developing and housing programs assist consumers in finding finance to maintain owning a home. His objective is to simplify a client’s real estate experiences by using the tools and systems not generally known by the public. The overall result is to help families manage their readiness for buying, selling, and investing in real estate.
ABOUT TERRAY HUMPHREY
Mr. Humphrey a Los Angeles resident holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama in addition to a master’s degree from Chamberlain University. He is an active member of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors, the California Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Realtors. For more visit dariusterrayrealty.com or follow Terray on social media
IG: @dariusterray
Facebook Business Page: @DariusTerrayRealty
LinkedIn: Darius Terray Humphrey
