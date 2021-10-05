Elite Builders & Management Completing Ornamental Steel Project At Affordable Income Development in Jamaica, Queens
M/WBE steel contractor and design-build firm working on 139-unit multifamily 100 percent affordable income project at 153-19 Jamaica AvenueQUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Builders & Management (“EBM”), a New York-based M/WBE design-build company specializing in ornamental, structural, and miscellaneous steel, is putting the finishing touches on the ornamental and some structural steel components at Jamaica Apartments, a 100-percent affordable income project developed by BFC Partners, SMJ Associates, and New Destiny Housing at 153-19 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. For the 21-story, 139-unit multifamily development, which also has more than 5,000 square feet of retail space along Jamaica Avenue, EBM has installed 1,000 linear feet of stair rails, a 30-foot by 9-foot canopy, external platforms, cage ladders, and exterior rails.
“EBM is a strong advocate of affordable housing and this is a project in which we are particularly proud to be participating,” points out Christella Xu, President of EBM. “Jamaica Apartments is the third mixed-use, affordable income development project we have worked on this year and we are grateful that not even the pandemic has slowed down the continuing growth of the sector.”
Located near Rufus King Park and close to public transportation, the developers have allocated 50 percent of the residences to survivors and victims of domestic violence. To that end, the design includes offices for case workers, along with dedicated community space managed by New Destiny Housing. Jamaica Apartments will also feature a fitness room, children’s playroom, residents lounge, active outdoor space, and on-site laundry facilities.
In addition to EBM, the project team includes architects GF55 Partners, Skyline Engineers, Severud Associates, Steven Winter Associates, William Vitacco Associates, and Wells Fargo. Project completion is anticipated for early fall.
About Elite Builders & Management ("EBM")
Elite Builders & Management is an M/WBE design-build company that provides high-quality, customized, steel fabrications and installation for projects of all sizes. With a focus on commercial, residential, municipal, and institutional facilities projects in multiple capacities, among its multi-faceted service lines are general contracting and project management. EBM offers premium services commencing with a state-of-the-art fabrication shop. Its projects are executed by a dedicated and skilled team offering years of professional experience and recognized for their ability to prioritize and remain organized even when conditions become demanding.
EBM offers a single point of contact that minimizes risks, maximizes efficiency, and keeps costs low. Its management team, comprising Christella Xu, President, Alex Chalkias, Vice President, and, John Chalkias, Chief of Design, work hand-in-hand to set goals, foresee and define potential issues, identify opportunities, study alternatives, and provide immediate and collaborative solutions.
