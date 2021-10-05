Submit Release
State Library Allocates $1.3 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Library, a division of the Secretary of State, has allocated $1,290,620 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to over 60 public libraries. Administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the purpose of ARPA funding for libraries is to help “communities respond directly and immediately to the pandemic, as well as to related economic and community needs.”   

Public libraries in all 15 Arizona counties applied for the allotments to reach as many community members as possible. Funds will be used to pay for hotspots, laptops and tablets, software, mobile printing, digital literacy instructors, outdoor programming equipment, and other materials and services to support recovery from the pandemic.  

“These tools will help libraries support their communities at a time that is critically needed,” said Holly Henley, the state librarian and director of library services for the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records.      

“Libraries have proven that they are committed to being a one-stop shop for families who are relying more and more on online resources,” said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “These awards will undoubtedly help as we continue recovering from the pandemic.”    

In April 2021, the Arizona State Library was awarded $3.6 million in ARPA funding. In addition to the allotments, the State Library purchased statewide databases and plans to provide ebooks, ezines, and other resources and services for libraries throughout Arizona.    

For more information visit www.azlibrary.gov or call 602-542-6200.  

 -30-  

 

 

