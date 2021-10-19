TraceGains Community Awards Honor Innovation
TraceGains announces the winners of its 2021 Community Awards, which recognize customers and suppliers who drive significant change with TraceGains solutions.
These brand owners epitomize the best of the TraceGains community."WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the CPG industry's leading collaborative network for suppliers, manufacturers, and brand owners, has announced winners of the 2020 TraceGains Community Awards, which recognize customers and suppliers who drive significant change with TraceGains solutions.

TraceGains Community Awards celebrate the boundless ingenuity of the people creating and refining best practices that reshape their businesses and industries. The peer-driven awards program is open to any organization leveraging TraceGains solutions to streamline business processes, innovate faster, and achieve digital transformation.
— TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki
TraceGains Community Awards celebrate the boundless ingenuity of the people creating and refining best practices that reshape their businesses and industries. The peer-driven awards program is open to any organization leveraging TraceGains solutions to streamline business processes, innovate faster, and achieve digital transformation.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s Community Award finalists and winners when we’re all struggling with unprecedented challenges,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “These brands are driving innovation through the outstanding use of TraceGains solutions. These brand owners epitomize the best of the TraceGains community.”
2021 TraceGains Community Award Winners
TraceGains gave the 2021 Collaboration Award to quality assurance team members at J.M. Smucker Co., specifically Lindsey Copley, Kyle Fuson, Jenni McClintic, and Nick Roth. This award recognizes companies that have secured seamless collaboration across departments and external supply chain partners through TraceGains.
TraceGains honored the quality assurance systems team at Saputo Dairy Products Canada with this year’s Leadership Award, which recognizes companies that have driven business transformation by integrating TraceGains solutions into the existing company culture to drive change.
Kaleigh Bates at MegaFood earned this year’s Power User Award, which honors users who’ve demonstrated progressive and groundbreaking use of TraceGains solutions.
Jennifer Erickson, Amy Brown, and Holly Brokaw at J.M. Swank Co. Inc. took home the TraceGains Network Award – an honor that celebrates a team’s dedication to using TraceGains Network to better connect with customers and transform the way brands work with supply chain partners.
Finally, Celia Workman, Director of Quality Assurance at Smart & Final, earned the Retailer of the Year award, recognizing retailers with the most connections and engagement on TraceGains Network.
2021 TraceGains Community Award Finalists
Collaboration Award
1. J.M. Smucker Co.: Lindsey Copley, Kyle Fuson, Jenni McClintic, Nick Roth.
2. Tate & Lyle: Andrea Hantel, Karin Kielreiter, Lynda Marsh, Henri Passow, Melissa McWeathy, and Lorena Ochoa, Federica Talpo, Maria Paula, and Gomez Naranjo.
3. Biery Cheese Co.: Kelly Almasy.
Leadership Award
1. Saputo Inc.: Quality Assurance Systems Team.
2. Hormel Foods Corp. team and associated brands: Kim Oller from Applegate, Kevin Mead for CFI, and Gabe Wilson, Nicole Wenzel, and Kristin Grunwaldt from Hormel Foods.
3. J.M. Smucker Co.: Lindsey Copley, Jenni McClintic, Nick Roth.
Power User Award
1. MegaFood: Kaleigh Bates.
2. J.M. Smucker Co.: Rachael Royer, Darci Svela, Kyle Fusion, Marnie Paumier, Heather Oakes, Lindsey Copley, and Mopelola Oluwadare.
3. Land O’Lakes Inc.: Stephanie Wirtz.
TraceGains Network Award
1. J.M. Swank Co. Inc.: Jennifer Erickson, Amy Brown, and Holly Brokaw.
2. Sensient Technologies: Jennifer Braun.
3. Tate & Lyle: Melisa Filchak and Lauren Ochoa.
Retailer of the Year
1. Smart & Final: Celia Workman.
2. Schnucks Markets Inc.: Darren Shadduck.
3. Northgate Market: Robert Maldonado.
About NEXT
TraceGains free virtual CPG event is open to all professionals in the food, beverage, supplement, retail, and CPG industries. Attendees will hear from regulators and industry experts on topics such as design thinking, product claims, NPD trends, and more, in addition to finding out how leading brands are tackling supply chain challenges. Register today: www.tracegains.com/next
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, we provide networked innovation and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
Denis Storey
TraceGains
+1 720-465-9437
