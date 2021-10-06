TRIM NuLu, Louisville's Most Prominent Hair Salon, Wins Gold in Titan International Business Awards
TRIM NuLu becomes the only Kentucky company selected for the 2021 Titan Business Awards.
Our clients are our world, and we appreciate them far more than they will ever know. It’s our honor to get to service them.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Business Awards announced this week the winners of its distinguished 2021 awards to the public. TRIM NuLu was awarded Gold for achievements in the “Beauty and Cosmetics” category. These awards cater to SMEs, large, public, and private organizations, as well as other businesses worldwide.
— Chris Edwards
The prominent high-end Louisville salon was chosen due to the explosive growth it has achieved amid the global pandemic. The downtown Louisville salon was opened in August of 2020 and founded by the Executive team of Eltoro.com along with master stylist Chris Edwards.
Entries in the Titan Business Awards came from 28 countries worldwide, including: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, India, and Ireland, to name a few. Over 650 entries were submitted, with only a handful being ultimately selected. Nestlé India, The Dubai Municipality in the UAE, and Budweiser Brazil were among the other award winners in this years’ program.
“Our jury panel was impressed by the intensity that was brought on by the entrants’ submissions,” Ong said. “I hope that we are able to witness the creation of history, where the winners of this season set the bar for future business endeavors to follow.”
Chris Edwards, lead stylist and co-founder, said “It’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for an international award that recognizes our hard work during the pandemic. My team and I have always known that we have something special with TRIM NuLu. It’s great to see our dreams come to fruition with this recognition. Our clients are our world, and we appreciate them far more than they will ever know. It’s our honor to get to service them.”
TRIM NuLu was also recently named “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
About International Awards Associate (IAA):
IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world. For more information about the Titan Awards, please visit: https://thetitanawards.com/
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s newest and hottest high-end hair salon. Located in the heart of NuLu, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu opened in August of 2020 and was recently named “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” by the Courier-Journal. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
Chris Edwards
TRIM NuLu
+1 833-874-6444
info@trimnulu.co
