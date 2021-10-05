$8.4 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in September With Another $899,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $12.4 Million
News Provided By
October 05, 2021, 18:55 GMT
You just read:
$8.4 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in September With Another $899,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $12.4 Million
News Provided By
October 05, 2021, 18:55 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
$8.4 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in September With Another $899,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners ...
$8.2 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in August With Another $1.2 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners ...View All Stories From This Source