Governor Lamont Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Requirements Among Executive Branch State Employees

Governor Ned Lamont

10/04/2021

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the state continues to make significant progress in compliance with the executive orders requiring either COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing among executive branch state employees.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021:

  • More than 23,000 (76%) are fully vaccinated;
  • More than 5,000 (17%) will receive weekly testing; and
  • About 2,200 (7%) are currently non-compliant.

The administration continues to expect that most of the remaining non-compliant employees will submit the required documentation to the state by the end of the day today, and that there should be minimal impact to operations as a result.

The governor’s executive orders apply only to the executive branch, where he has jurisdiction. The judicial branch is following a similar process and timeline, and the legislative branch is in the process of developing similar requirements.

