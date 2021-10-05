Westward360 Expands into Denver, Colorado
Westward360 acquires a portfolio of Community Association Management agreements
We always knew Denver would be part of our growth strategy, we just didn’t know when. Several opportunities presented themselves and, as a result, the time is now,”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a leading full-service Chicago-based real estate company specializing in rental management, real estate brokerage services, maintenance, and community association management, has acquired property management portfolios and hired staff to support its effort to gain additional market share in Denver, Colorado.
— Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360
Since 2010, Westward360 has maintained a small footprint in Denver. With a dense condominium market, the foothold was intended to provide a launch pad for future growth. “We always knew Denver would be part of our growth strategy, we just didn’t know when. Several opportunities presented themselves and, as a result, the time is now,” said Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360, Inc.
The expansion includes investments into several strategic portfolios, sourced from seasoned management groups. “It’s a small start, but there are other opportunities in the works, so we feel we’ll have a significant footprint by mid 2022,” Straitiff continued.
The company has already made several strategic hires in Denver with ongoing hiring planned throughout 2022. “More hires are planned to support this new growth, but much of the administrative support will continue out of our headquarters in Chicago,” Straitiff said.
Westward360 provides expertise and services that support the Homeowner Association, Condo Association, Rental, Sales and Leasing market. The company also operates a real estate brokerage in Illinois. With over 30,000 doors under management, multiple offices in Illinois, and a best in class management team the company has continued to hone its processes over more than a decade. “Our team is ready. And, with our new proprietary software, Atlas, we’ll be able to operate seamlessly regardless of geography,” said Brawley Rieshman, CTO, Westward360, Inc.
About Westward360
Westward360 is a full-service real estate company and a leader in the property management and facility maintenance industry. Based in Chicago since 2005, with offices in Woodstock, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, and Portland, Oregon, Westward360 specializes in rental management, community association management, brokerage, and property maintenance. The Company services condominium, townhome and homeowner associations, provides rental management for multi-family and single-unit assets, and provides on-demand and preventive maintenance through Westward PROs. Westward360 is also a full-service licensed real estate brokerage company with experienced realtors that consult on the sale, purchase, and leasing of property. For more information, visit www.westward360.com.
Brent Straitiff
Westward360
+1 773-572-0880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn