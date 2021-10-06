Glassbox Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.
We are extremely proud to be an AWS ISV Accelerate member and expand our collaboration with Amazon through this exclusive, invitation-only program,” said Dror Friedman, VP Channel & Alliances, Glassbox. “Being part of the ISV Accelerate Program, enables Glassbox to be even more strategically engaged with AWS sellers and customers.”
The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides Glassbox with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS.
In June 2021, Glassbox announced the successful completion of its initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and is traded under the symbol GLBX. In October of 2020, the company acquired SessionCam, increasing its activity in online commerce, government services and digital education sectors.
NOTES TO EDITORS
To learn more, visit www.glassbox.com.
Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
Contacts
Francesca Pezzoli
Francesca.pezzoli@glassbox.com
Francesca Pezzoli
