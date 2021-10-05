West End Bridge Overnight Lane Restriction this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT district 11 is announcing an overnight southbound lane restriction on the West End Bridge (Route 19) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday nights, October 6-8 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the southbound direction on the bridge from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night as PennDOT crews conduct cable strand painting.

