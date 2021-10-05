Dr. Patrick Nemechek Receives U.S. Patent to Combat COVID-19 Cytokine Storm
Vagus nerve stimulation targets deadly immune response with bio-electric medicine.OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nemechek Technologies is pleased to announce that its founder and CEO, Patrick Nemechek, D.O., has been awarded U.S. Patent #11,123,560 entitled METHODS OF TREATING COVID-19 INDUCED CYTOKINE STORM. The patent describes using transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) to control an unregulated, hyper-immune response called a cytokine storm. COVID-19 patients are predominantly dying of respiratory failure due to a surge of pro-inflammatory cytokines triggering acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). This excessive inflammatory reaction, known as a cytokine storm, is much like septic shock.
Dr. Nemechek notes that the solution to this deadly, unregulated immune response may be a mild electrical current applied to the vagus nerve. Stimulation of the vagus nerve improves the body’s natural ability to regulate damaging inflammation. Known as the Inflammatory Reflex, human and animal studies demonstrate that tVNS can suppress pro-inflammatory cytokines and enhance a patient’s natural immune regulation. The therapy described in the patent is safe, non-invasive, portable, and does not require certified technicians. Importantly, a single tVNS device can be safely shared among many patients with minimum sterilization. The effectiveness of the therapy was demonstrated in a clinical trial in Zarate, Buenos Aires, Argentina and documented in a peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Virology and Emerging Diseases.
“The emergence of the COVID-19 delta variant and low vaccination rates worldwide makes it imperative to identify effective, affordable therapies like transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation to save lives.” – Dr. Patrick Nemechek
About Patrick M. Nemechek, D.O.
Just two years ago, Dr. Nemechek was awarded his first Patent (No. 10,335,396) for his method of reversing autonomic nervous system damage. Known as The Nemechek Protocol®, it includes the use of vagus nerve stimulation to lower systemic inflammation. Dr. Nemechek has treated more than 1,000 patients with vagus nerve stimulation therapy over the past ten years at his clinic in Buckeye, Ariz. He is the founder of Nemechek Technologies, LLC.
