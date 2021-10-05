Biju George Joins Ampcus Inc as its EVP – Utility Practice
We are incredibly pleased to welcome Biju George to the Ampcus family”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ampcus founder and Chief Executive Officer Ann Ramakumaran announced the hiring of Biju George as Executive Vice President of Utility practices. The new position will focus on developing and delivering innovative technology solutions to the water and energy utilities.
— Ann Ramakumaran
“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Biju George to the Ampcus family”, said Ann Ramakumaran. “He is recognized nationally as an industry innovator, and he has experience at every level of drinking water supply and wastewater treatment, from operations to capital procurement to management”.
Mr. George previously served as the Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering and Chief Operating Officer at DC Water and as the Executive Director and Deputy Director roles with the City of Cincinnati, leading their Water and Sewer Departments. Mr. George has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in the State of Ohio.
Commenting on his new role at Ampcus, Mr. George said, “Ampcus has distinguished itself as an innovative technology solution provider through disciplined strategy, customer engagement focused leadership, innovative culture, and a strong track record of successful delivery of solutions to both government and private enterprises”.
About Ampcus
Ampcus is a global provider of IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has over 1500 employees across 16 US offices and a global delivery center. Ampcus is certified SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.
Salil Sankaran
Ampcus Inc
+1 703-638-1346
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn