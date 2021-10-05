MedResults Networks Announces First Date for PDO Thread Webinar Series
MedResults Network and Apollo Med Innovations are hosting a webinar titled “Expanding Your Practice with PDO Threads – Economics and Legalities” on October 14
We are excited to co-host this webinar with such a distinguished panel on topics that are critically important to our members looking to add PDO threads or expand their PDO thread business”AVON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedResults Network in combination with Apollo Med Innovations are proud to announce that they will be sponsoring a webinar with three distinguished presenters entitled “Expanding Your Practice with PDO Threads – Economics and Legalities” on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6pm est. The presenters include Donald Balder, MD, FACS – Bariatric Surgeon and founder of the Mississippi Institute of Weight Loss, Padraic Deighan, health care attorney, consultant, speaker and PHD in Quantitative Analysis and Tina Vandalia, MedSpa Insurance Specialist.
This webinar is intended to provide valuable insight into the economics and legalities of PDO threads. Dr. Balder will discuss his experience in expanding his bariatric practice with PDO threads. His presentation with include a discussion on patient and practice economics, patient outcomes, and why he chose AMI PDO threads and his overall experience. Tina Vandalia will discuss the effects and incremental insurance costs of adding PDO threads to the practice. Padraic Deighan will also share his extensive experience and discuss the legalities associated with PDO threads.
“Our goal at MedResults Network has always been to provide exceptional value and education to our valued members” said Jamie Parrott, Vice President and COO, MedResults Network. “We are excited to co-host this webinar with such a distinguished panel on topics that are critically important to any of our members looking to add PDO threads to their practice or expand their PDO thread business.”
“I look forward to sharing my decision-making process related to adding PDO threads to the practice and then my experience with PDO threads with the MRN audience”, said Dr. Donald Balder, “My experience with Apollo Med Innovations and the outcomes my patients are getting with PDO threads have been better than expected.”
“There is much misinformation in the market regarding PDO threads and who can and cannot perform the procedures”, said Padraic Deighan, “And while I will always encourage practices and practitioners to consult with competent state authorities, I will provide insight into the evolution of the PDO thread market and general guidelines for MRN members.”
For members register for this webinar, please access this link https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/thebusinessofthreads or email Jamie Parrott at jamie@medresultsnetwork.com.
About MedResults Network
For over 13 years, MedResults Network, the largest aesthetic medical group purchasing organization in the U.S., has been providing its nearly 3,500 Members base discounts, rebates, and education for the products and services their members use every day. MedResults Network has partnered with over 45 national vendors and is dedicated to bringing its members incredible value on cutting edge products and services with their free membership model. For more information on MedResults Network, visit the website at www.medresultsnetwork.com .
About Apollo Med Innovations
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and medical aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes FDA-cleared PDO threads, micro-needling devices and supplies, diode and multi-platform lasers, UVC sanitization devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit the website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
