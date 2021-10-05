NON-PROFIT SHOES THAT FIT PARTNERS WITH GEICO TO PROVIDE OVER 5,800 PAIRS OF BRAND-NEW ATHLETIC SHOES TO KIDS NATIONWIDE
GEICO Donates $175,000 in September to Fund InitiativeCLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit Shoes That Fit is proud to announce a national partnership with GEICO that will provide over 5,800 pairs of brand-new athletic shoes to students in need. The initiative will span 22 states plus Washington DC whereby 5,871 kids total will receive brand new athletic shoes from GEICO’s $175,000 September donation. Over 40 schools in the following states: Texas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Louisiana, California, Hawaii, Alaska, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona and Washington have begun to receive direct shipments of shoes to distribute to their students.
In addition, special events at schools in Texas and Washington DC will take place in October during which Shoes that Fit will be on hand to help with the distribution and GEICO associates will volunteer and assist. .
“We know how much GEICO associates care about their local communities, so we partnered with Shoes That Fit to provide an opportunity for the GEICO family to help students at Title I schools get ready to learn, play and excel,” said Carl Tims, GEICO's Vice President of Community Engagement and Chief Diversity Officer.
"One in five children in the United States live in poverty. Shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide, and too many families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school. The simple gift of a new pair of shoes can truly change a child's life, increase their confidence, and aid in improving their attendance and participation at school. We are so thankful that GEICO has decided to make such a positive impact in the lives of kids across the country by donating over 5,800 brand new athletic shoes!" - CEO/Executive Director Shoes That Fit, Amy Fass
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 104,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT GEICO:
GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.
