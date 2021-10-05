Interim Secretary Casandra Hoekstra names new Executive Director of the Governor's Crime Commission

Department of Public Safety Interim Secretary Casandra Hoekstra has named Caroline Farmer as the next executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission. She will begin her new duties Monday, Oct. 18.

“Caroline has brought level-headed leadership to the table throughout her professional career,” said Caroline Valand, DPS deputy secretary for Partnership Engagement. “She brings meaningful experience and seasoned professionalism to the GCC mission.”

Farmer comes to GCC from VolunteerNC, the NC Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. As the commission’s executive director, she oversaw the statewide distribution and management of federal grant monies, promoted multi-agency outreach and collaboration for volunteerism, and implemented Gov. Roy Cooper’s Page Program and the Governor’s Volunteer Awards. Prior to her time with VolunteerNC, Farmer was the deputy director for the Victims and Citizen’s Services section of the North Carolina Department of Justice. In that role she developed and managed a range of statewide initiatives on behalf of the North Carolina attorney general.

“The Governor’s Crime Commission has a long-standing history of providing meaningful services to North Carolinians and I am excited to continue those objectives,” said Farmer.

Farmer holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina Law School. She is very active in community volunteerism, professional organizations and has served on numerous boards and commissions during her career. Farmer is currently a board member for the NC Education Corps and Association of State Commissions.