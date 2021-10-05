Brentwood Bank Announces New Security Feature
Smartphone app adds customizable card management feature
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Bank, a community bank headquartered in Bethel Park, PA, is pleased to introduce CardValet®, a card lock feature through the Brentwood Bank smartphone app. CardValet helps reduce account fraud by allowing cardholders to monitor accounts with their smartphone to control how, when and where their debit card is used. Cardholders have the ability to "turn off" their card when not in use, establish transaction spending limits and decline a transaction when the amount exceeds a predefined threshold.
— Thomas Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brentwood Bank
Real-time smartphone alerts can be customized based on the types of information each cardholder would like to receive. For example, a cardholder can set up an alert to be notified when a card is used, when a transaction is approved and exceeds any of the permitted use policies, or when a card transaction has been attempted but has been declined based on the parameters established.
CardValet offers cardholders the capability of linking additional accounts to better monitor dependent spending. So, by using the GPS system in their smart phone, geographic use restrictions can be established for college students along with restrictions on merchant type and spending limits.
“Our new card management feature is ideal for customers who want to actively manage their cards through an inventive and thoughtful approach that makes the user experience as easy as possible,” said Thomas Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brentwood Bank. "We’re excited to offer this tool to our cardholders as a user-friendly and convenient way to continue our efforts to prevent fraud and identity theft for our cardholders."
This feature is also ideal for small businesses. All transactions can be monitored or controlled for specific merchant categories, such as travel, restaurants or entertainment, and can be denied or reported for types of merchants deemed not business related.
“As we continue to advance the Brentwood Bank mission and bring customers the tools they need for a positive banking experience, we also remain focused on providing our customers with a “high touch” personal experience,” said Craig Reisz, Chief Information Officer of Brentwood Bank. “The Brentwood Bank team is here to help and to serve — we are your community, your neighbors, your friends, and we celebrate in all our customers’ individual successes.”
Brentwood Bank retains its mission as a community bank and will continue to innovate for its customers and its growth during a time when other community banks are being consolidated.
CardValet is a registered trademark of Fiserv, Inc.
About Brentwood Bank
Brentwood Bank is not just a bank. We’re a community bank. That means our bottom line is helping the place we call home be a little better each day. We do this by taking a genuine interest in each and every customer, whether it’s a person, business, not-for-profit organization or municipality. We offer a full range of financial products and services and are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and our communities throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. To learn more, please visit www.brentwoodbank.com.
