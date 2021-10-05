Shaftsbury Barracks / Fraud

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B302772

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/21 at approximately 1533 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7324 U.S. Route 7 Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fraud - False Pretenses or Tokens

 

ACCUSED: Allison J. Hall Jr.                                             

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a follow up investigation concerning a theft, which occurred at Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine store at 7324 U.S. Route 7 in the town of Pownal, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant, Allison J. Hall Jr. (DOB:01/15/67), was knowingly writing fraudulent redemption slips for bottles and cans in return of personal monetary gain. The defendant was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 22nd, 2021 at 0815 hours for a violation of Title 13 VSA 2002.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 22nd, 2021 at 0815 Hours            

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

