Shaftsbury Barracks / Fraud

CASE#: 21B302772
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/29/21 at approximately 1533 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 7324 U.S. Route 7 Pownal, Vermont
VIOLATION: Fraud - False Pretenses or Tokens
ACCUSED: Allison J. Hall Jr.
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a follow up investigation concerning a theft, which occurred at Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine store at 7324 U.S. Route 7 in the town of Pownal, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant, Allison J. Hall Jr. (DOB:01/15/67), was knowingly writing fraudulent redemption slips for bottles and cans in return of personal monetary gain. The defendant was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 22nd, 2021 at 0815 hours for a violation of Title 13 VSA 2002.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 22nd, 2021 at 0815 Hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
