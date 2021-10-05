Shaftsbury Barracks / Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 21B302772 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 DATE/TIME: 09/29/21 at approximately 1533 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 7324 U.S. Route 7 Pownal, Vermont VIOLATION: Fraud - False Pretenses or Tokens ACCUSED: Allison J. Hall Jr. AGE: 54 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a follow up investigation concerning a theft, which occurred at Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine store at 7324 U.S. Route 7 in the town of Pownal, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant, Allison J. Hall Jr. (DOB:01/15/67), was knowingly writing fraudulent redemption slips for bottles and cans in return of personal monetary gain. The defendant was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 22nd, 2021 at 0815 hours for a violation of Title 13 VSA 2002. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: November 22nd, 2021 at 0815 Hours COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.